SCSU Men’s Basketball Set To Open At Home Friday

The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team will open its season Friday night at home against Ouachita University. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

The Huskies finished an abbreviated 2020-21 season with an 8-9 overall record and made the NSIC Tournament. Friday's game will be the first for the team in nearly nine months and the first game in nearly two years that will not have any limitations on crowd size.

"A lot of butterflies and a lot of uncertainty," head coach Matt Reimer said. "We are playing two teams that we aren't really familiar with and we have had some injury issues this fall."

The school will retire former Husky Dan Hagen's #54 jersey before Friday's game. Reimer says the decision to retire his jersey stretches beyond the basketball court.

"Dan's been a lifelong St. Cloud resident, played at Cathedral then had an unbelievable career at St. Cloud State," Reimer said. "He has lived in the community since then and has done so much for our program."

The Huskies return to Halenbeck Hall again on Saturday night with tip-off set for 5 p.m. against Harding.