Students Receive Stipends For Nonprofit Internships At SCSU

Students Receive Stipends For Nonprofit Internships At SCSU

SCSU/attachment-photo-credit-steve-woit-st-cloud-state-univeresity

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Career Center has launched a new program to award $1,200 stipends to select students working in unpaid internships this semester.

The project, in partnership with SCSU's offices of Financial Aid and Advancement and Alumni Engagement, is supporting students who chose to do internships in local nonprofit organizations.  The Career Center received 37 applications from a wide array of majors.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Seven students were awarded the unpaid internship stipend, coming from programs like mechanical engineering, elementary education, community health, social work, political science, psychology, and biomedical science.

The SCSU students are working at internships doing event planning at the YMCA, advocacy at the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center, improving children's mental health at the Ellison Center, and working as a political intern at the Seeds of Success.

QUIZ: Can You Identify the Iconic '80s Film From Just a Single Freeze-Frame?

Embark on a journey through '80s nostalgia with kids (and aliens) on bikes, and teens dodging principles (and responsibilities). We've put the proverbial pause on some of the decade's most iconic flicks, and now it's your mission to name them all.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

 

 

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON