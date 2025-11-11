ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Career Center has launched a new program to award $1,200 stipends to select students working in unpaid internships this semester.

The project, in partnership with SCSU's offices of Financial Aid and Advancement and Alumni Engagement, is supporting students who chose to do internships in local nonprofit organizations. The Career Center received 37 applications from a wide array of majors.

Seven students were awarded the unpaid internship stipend, coming from programs like mechanical engineering, elementary education, community health, social work, political science, psychology, and biomedical science.

The SCSU students are working at internships doing event planning at the YMCA, advocacy at the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center, improving children's mental health at the Ellison Center, and working as a political intern at the Seeds of Success.