SCSU Hosts 46th Annual Lemonade Concert and Art Fair [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- After a little weather delay, the 46th annual Lemonade Concert and Art Fair got underway Thursday afternoon on the St. Cloud State University campus.

Over 240 artists and vendors set up their tents to sell everything from homemade soap to hand-carved spoons.

Food vendors sold corn dogs, ice cream, cheese curds, and of course, freshly squeezed lemonade.

The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra performed and the official Granite City Days kick-off ceremony was held in Atwood Mall.

The Lemonade Concert and Art Fair started in 1974 and is the largest one-day art festival in the upper Midwest.