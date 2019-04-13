SCSU Holds 25th Annual Powwow Celebration [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesotans of all backgrounds gathered for a celebration at Apollo High School on Saturday. The St. Cloud State University American Indian Center held their 25th annual Spring Powwow.

For the first time, St. Cloud State partnered with St. Cloud Technical and Community College, St. John's University, the College of St. Benedict, and St. Cloud Area Schools. Open to the public, the inter-tribal event featured singing, dancing, and food from native culture.

Jim Knutson-Kolodzne is the Director of the American Indian Center at SCSU. He says powwows are a little bit like family reunions and are held every weekend from Memorial Day until Labor Day in various places across the midwest.

This style of celebration began back in the days of Buffalo Bill and his Wild West shows. They have evolved and now take on many forms including powwows for veterans, mothers, and healing.

The four St. Cloud educational institutions will now rotate hosting the event each year. SCTCC will take on the task next spring.