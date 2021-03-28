SCSU Hockey Headed To The Frozen Four

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team is headed to its second-ever Frozen Four after beating Boston College 4-1 Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament's Albany, New York Regional Final.

Minnesota Wild draft pick Matt Boldy scored to give Boston College a 1-0 lead at 14:23 of the opening period, but that was the only goal veteran netminder David Hrenak allowed the rest of the way in leading SCSU to victory. Hrenak ended the game with 26 saves.

The Huskies tied the game at one halfway through the second period on a Luke Jaycox goal, then took the lead when former Cathedral Crusader Will Hammer found the back of the net at 15:15 of the second.

Nolan Walker would score with less than a minute left in the second to give SCSU a 3-1 lead at the second intermission. Micah Miller added a goal into the empty net at 19:15 of the third.

The Huskies advance to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh on April 8th and 10th. The Huskies previous trip to the Frozen Four was also in Pittsburgh in 2013, where SCSU lost to Quinnipiac in the National Semifinals.

The Huskies have an overall record of 19-10 this season. The team finished in second place in both the National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular season standings and the Frozen Faceoff postseason tournament.

The Huskies will take on Minnesota State Thursday, April 8th at 4 p.m. The other half of the bracket will see Minnesota-Duluth take on UMass.

Huskies hockey can be heard all season long on the The River 96.7 FM.