SCSU Hockey Falls In Championship

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team finished the season with a second place finish in the NCAA Tournament after losing to UMass 5-0 in the national championship game Saturday in Pittsburgh.

SCSU freshman Veeti Miettinen had a chance to get his team on the board first with a wrist shot that pinged off the post about 1:30 into the opening period. After that, it was all Minutemen as they ran away with the lopsided win despite a strong effort from St. Cloud State.

Aaron Bohlinger got UMass on the board when he buried a feed from Ryan Sullivan on a two-man breakaway at 7:26 of the first period.

Reed Lebster made it 2-0 with just over one minute left in the opening period.

The Huskies were outshot 7-3 in the first period.

UMass forward Phillip Lagunov made it 3-0 with a shorthanded goal at 5:10 of the second with a dangle past Huskies defenseman Nick Perbix and a shot that eluded goalie David Hrenak.

UMass increased its lead to 4-0 at 13:45 of the second period on a Matthew Kessel power play goal. SCSU outshot the Minutemen 12-6 in the second period.

The Minutemen would add one more goal in the third period, scored by Bobby Trivigno, to finish the scoring at 5-0. SCSU finished the game scoreless in three power play chances, while Massachusetts was 1-2 with the man advantage.

The Huskies' season ends with a record of 20-11. SCSU finished the NCHC regular season in second place, the NCHC Frozen Faceoff tournament in second place and the NCAA Tournament in second place.