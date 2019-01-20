SCSU Gets Seventh Weekend Sweep of the Season

The No. 2 St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team extended their win streak to three games and swept the series against Western Michigan University on Saturday.

The Huskies got out to a slow start. In the first period, the Broncos scored an unanswered goal, despite being outshot by St. Cloud 13-6. SCSU opened things up in the second, though. They tallied four goals and held Western Michigan to zero.

SCSU entered the final period up 4-1. The Broncos scored an early goal to cut the deficit to 4-2. The Huskies put away the game with their fifth goal of the night. Western Michigan was able to sneak in one more, but it was too late. St. Cloud State walked away with a 5-3 win and a weekend sweep.

Blake Lizotte , Easton Brodzinski , Micah Miller , Nolan Walker , and Jack Poehling each scored one goal in the game.

The Huskies improve to 17-3-2 and 9-1-2 NCHC. They will hit the road on Friday, Jan. 25th for a two-game series against the University of North Dakota. Pre-game starts at 7:00 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.