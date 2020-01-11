SCSU Falls to No. 5 Denver

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team fell to the no. 5 University of Denver on the road on Friday night.

SCSU was shutout in the opening period as Denver climbed out to a 2-0 lead. The Huskies rallied in the second with goals by Jack Poehling and Easton Brodzinski, but another make for the Pioneers left them trailing again going into the final frame.

Denver was hot in the third period, netting three goals to pad their lead. Chase Brand lit the lamp for SCSU, but they lost it 6-3.

David Hrenak made 42 saves and allowed five goals in the game.

The Huskies fall to 6-9-4 and 3-6-0 NCHC. They will complete the weekend series against the Pioneers on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 7:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.