SCSU Eliminated from NSIC Tournament

The St. Cloud State University softball team was eliminated from the conference tournament by Winona State University on Saturday.

SCSU fell behind early as Winona scored three runs in the first inning. In the top of the second, the Huskies came back and cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Warriors were able to squeak out one more run in the third, and their lead would stand through the end of seven innings. St. Cloud State fell 4-2.

Raven Vanden Langenberg and Brooke Bowlin each scored one run.

The Huskies’ overall record falls to 43-16. They now await their fate when the NCAA Tournament teams are announced on Monday.