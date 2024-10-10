SCSU Determining Pecking Order For Building Demos

St. Cloud State announced this summer that they plan to demolish unused academic buildings and residence halls when the money becomes available to do so. SCSU Interim President Larry Dietz joined me on WJON. He indicates they are still working on determining the exact list of which building will be demolished first but he feels the Performing Arts Center may be one of the first to go. Dietz says it would clear out an area in the middle part of campus. Other candidates for removal include the Education Building, and the following residence halls; Stearns, Sherburne and both north and south Benton Halls. The Performing Arts Center opened on the SCSU campus in April of 1968.

Benton Hall (photo - Jay Caldwell) Benton Hall (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Dietz indicates the removal of these buildings will open up campus and allow for more green space. He says the open areas created by the removal of these buildings could lead to recreation areas and possibly an amphitheater. Dietz says the goal would be for beautification and preservation of campus and to use their space along the river better.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with SCSU Interim President Larry Dietz and Nic Katona, Vice President for Advancement and Alumni Engagement, it is available below.