SCSU Basketball Teams Top Crookston

UNDATED -- The St. Cloud State University men's and women's basketball teams both came out ahead in their respective matchups against the University of Minnesota-Crookston on Friday.

The women's team played a pretty steady game. The Huskies outscored the Golden Eagles 15-6 in the opening quarter and again 10-9 in the second to hold a sizeable 25-15 lead entering the break.

Crookston rallied in the second, outscoring St. Cloud 19-13 to cut their deficit to 38-34. The Huskies finished strong, netting 21 points, their most in a quarter all night, and holding the Golden Eagles to 15 to win it 59-49.

Brehna Evans led the team with 18 points, four rebounds, and two steals. Nikki Kilboten added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The men's game was considerably closer. St. Cloud dominated the opening half, outscoring Crookston 47-24. In the second half, however, the Golden Eagles rallied big time.

With 48 seconds remaining in regulation, Crookston had whittled St. Cloud State's lead all the way down to two points. The Huskies held on and closed it out 74-70.

Anthony Roberts led the Huskies with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Josh Tomasi added 16 points and seven rebounds

The women improve to 8-3 and the men improve to 6-7. Both teams will take on Crookston in game two of the weekend series on Saturday. Doubleheader coverage starts at 1:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.