SCSU Baseball Update – May 2nd, 2022

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

THE HUSKIES EXTEND THEIR WINNING STREAK TO SEVENTEEN GAMES!

SCSU HUSKIES 10 MINNESOTA CROOKSTON EAGLES 0

(Game #1/April 29th)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Eagles, backed by eleven hits, with eight players collecting hits. They played flawless defense, they did put up eight runs in the fourth inning. This gave lefty Luke Tupy a freshman from New Prague High School plenty of support. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw nearly a perfect game, he issued just one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. This extended the Huskies winning streak to sixteen games and a overall record of 31-10 and 23-4 in the NSIC.

The Huskies offense was led by Tate Wallet a sophomore from Todd Beamer High School Washington, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Max Gamm a senior from East Ridge High School went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Mitchell Gumbko a sophomore from Forrest Hills Northern High School Michigan went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. John Nett a sophomore from Kimberly High School Wisconsin went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil a freshman from Albany High School went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Paul Steffensen a senior from Kenai Central High School Alaska went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Sam Riola a junior from Blaine High School went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Bulson a junior from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Eagles was Jake Dykhoff, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jackson Schneider threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and two runs. Joey Greco threw the final inning in relief to close it out. Ben Thoma earned a walk for the Eagles.

SCSU HUSKIES 3 MINNESOTA CROOKSTON EAGLES 2

(Game #2/April 29th

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Eagles, they collected five hits and played good “D” to give their pitchers great support. Junior righty Riley Ahern from The Academy of Holy Angels started on the mound, he threw six innings, to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Ethan Lanthier a freshman from Northfield High School threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one run, issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Brauns a senior righty from Sunrise Mountain High School Arizona threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout. Ryan Duffy a senior lefty from South St. Paul High School threw the final 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Sam Riola, second baseman/left fielder went

2-for-3 with a home run for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Cameron Vollmer, Huskies catcher from Hillcrest High School California went 1-for-3 with a home run. Tate Wallet, Huskies third baseman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. John Nett, Huskies center fielder and Drew Bulson, Huskies catcher both went 1-for-4. Mitch Gumbko, Huskies left fielder had a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch and Max Gamm, Huskies shortstop earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Eagles starting pitcher Alex Koep threw seven innings, he gave five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Osowski threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Eagles offense was led by Ben Thoma, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI, Jake Hjelle went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brad Morris went

1-for-3 and Payton Nelson earned a walk and he scored a run.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Tuesday May 4

U of MARY

BISMARCK, ND

1:30/3:30