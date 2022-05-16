SCSU Baseball NSIC Tournament Recap – May 16th, 2022

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

MINNESOTA STATE U MAVERICKS 36-7 Overall/28-5 NSIC (No. 2 Seed)

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV HUSKIES 37-11 Overall/28-5 NSIC (No. 3 Seed)

MSU MAVERICKS 9 SCSU HUSKIES 2

(Thursday/Friday/May 12th/13th)

The Mavericks defeated their NSIC rivals the Huskies, backed by eight hits and good defense. The Mavericks starting pitcher Nate Altermatt threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. N. Cullen threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Mavericks offense was led by Ross Indlecoffer, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Mikey Gottschalk went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Aidan Bryne went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and Adam Schneider went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he had a walk. Ryan Wickman went 2-for-6 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jackson Hauge went 1-for-4, with a walk and he scored two runs. Cam Keine went 1-for-5, Nick Altermatt earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ben Livorski earned a walk.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Luke Tupy, he threw two innings, gave up one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Fabian Villegas threw three innings, he gave up six hits hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tommy Thompson threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Sam Riola, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Max Gamm went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Tyler Schiller went 2-for-3 and Paul Steffensen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. John Nett went 1-for-4, Tate Wallat and Ethan Navratil both earned a walk.

MINOT STATE UNIVERSITY BEAVERS 4 SCSU HUSKIES 3

(Friday May 13th)

The Beavers defeated their NSIC rivals the Huskies, backed by six hits, including a home run, good defense, and timely hitting. The Beavers starting pitcher Dominick Parkhurst threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Branden Hayley threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Noah Myhre threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Beavers offense was led by Drew Behring, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch and e scored two runs. Kaiden Cardosa went

1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Declan Buckle went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Blake Gallagher went 1-for-4, Dalton Ludlow went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Ricky Apodaca earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Riley Ahern, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he record three strikeouts. Sam Riola threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Sam Riola, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Paul Steffensen went 1-for-4 with a home run and John Nett went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tate Wallat went 1-for-4 and Ethan Navratil went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Max Gamm earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Drew Bulson earned two walks.