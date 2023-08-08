Scott A. Ring, 62, Becker

April 4, 1961 - August 4, 2023



Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2023, at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Scott A. Ring, 62 who passed away Friday, August 4, 2023, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House after a long battle with COPD. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Becker.

Scott was born April 4, 1961, in Princeton to Gordon and Irene (Wilhelm) Ring. He lived in Becker his entire life and graduated from Becker High School. He was a dedicated employee for Cargil, District 742, and PAN-O-GOLD Baking Co. before retiring in 2018. Scott loved the outdoors, watching all of nature’s creatures, especially deer birds, fishing, gardening, and working on the lawn. He would be described by family and friends as a pleasantly unique person. Scott’s sons enjoyed going for walks, visiting at the picnic table, and sitting around the campfire. He always had chocolate milk for his grandkids and was famous for his Ring noodle tuna salad for family functions.

Scott is survived by his children, Bradley and Cory of Becker, Judy of Royalton; grandchildren, Jessica, Brandon, Alana, Kyle, Justin, James, and Philip; great grandson, Kaden; brothers, Gordon (Bonnie) of Rockville, Jeff of St. Cloud; sister, Samone (Todd) Plaster of Clear Lake; and special friend, Tracy Eiken of Buffalo. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Bryan Ring; nephew and godson, Jason Ring.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the kind and compassionate care that was given to Scott.