Scott A. Doucette, 53, Staples and formerly of Little Falls

May 28, 1968 - July 23, 2021

Scott A. Doucette, 53, of Staples and formerly of Little Falls, died Friday, July 23, 2021 at his residence. A visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Thursday, July 29 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will then begin at 11:30 AM with Father Mark Botzet officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls.

Scott was born May 28, 1968 in Little Falls, MN to Dale and Carol (Rakow) Doucette. After high school, he worked a variety of jobs, including owning and operating a thrift store and his own handyman service.

Scott will be remembered for his huge heart and love of people. He was always willing to help others, even if it were at his own expense. He enjoyed volunteering, which included grilling for Boone's Market in Randall. Scott always tried to keep spirits up with jokes during bad situations.

Scott was a natural handyman and could fix anything with duct tape and super glue. He loved jokes, especially bad Dad jokes. He was extremely protective of his kids. Being a bit of an odd ball, he was known to hide snacks around his house, and wear blue jeans and boots at the lake. Cooking and grilling were his most favorite hobbies. He loved anything to do with food, especially candy, Dr. Pepper, and Life Cereal.

Surviving Scott are his children, Brandon (Trisaunia) Okerman, Lee (Christina) Bonzelet, Dustin (Crystal) Doucette, Khloe Cleland, and Donevyn Cleland; three grandchildren, Wren Okerman, Ahlivea Cleland Ellis, Chansonn Cleland Townsend; three brothers, Greg, Steve and Chris Doucette; sister-in-law, Carrie and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his grandson, Cyril Bonzelet and his granddaughter, Lyrik Cleland.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society or to a charity of your choice.