Scott A. Couch, 60, Sauk Rapids

October 7, 1962 - September 9, 2023

Celebration of Life will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, September 15, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Scott A. Couch, age 60, who passed away Saturday at Sauk Centre Care Center in Sauk Centre. There will be a time of sharing at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Scott was born October 7, 1962 in St. Louis, MO to Larry and Margaret (Huff) Couch. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. Scott worked as a Lab Tech at St. Mary’s Hospital in Phoenix, AZ. He was an avid deer and coyote hunter who enjoyed the outdoors. Scott liked spending time at the gun range.

Survivors include his daughter, Danielle Strom-Couch of Becker; grandson, Mason; mother, Margaret of Sauk Rapids; and sisters and brothers, Mark (Wendy) Couch of Norwood-Young America, Robin (Scott) Hundstad of St. Cloud, Stacy (Scott) Sanderson of Brandon, and Todd (Brandy) Couch of Big Lake. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Larry.