Scorcher: 15 90-Degree Days in St. Cloud So Far this Summer

ST. CLOUD -- Wednesday was our fourth day in a row in the 90s in St. Cloud. The official high was 91 degrees.

Some Heat Indexes from Wednesday:

Paynesville - 113

Royalton - 111

Becker - 109

Foley - 109

St. Cloud - 108

Little Falls - 107

Princeton - 106

It was also our 15th day this summer with highs in the 90s.

Last year we had 10 days in the 90s.

The last time we had at least 15 90 degree days in St. Cloud was back in 2013.

Our record is 36 days in the 90s which happened in 1936.

We average just over 11 each year.

We also had some early morning rain Wednesday, unfortunately just .06" of an inch was recorded at the airport. We're now more than 3 1/2 inches below normal for the summer months of June and July.

