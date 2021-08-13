Scooter’s Coffee in St. Cloud Sets Opening Date

ST. CLOUD -- A new place to stop and get a cup of coffee - and a bite to eat - is opening soon in St. Cloud. Scooter's Coffee at the corner of Division Street and 32nd Avenue is opening on Monday, August 23rd.

The owner Sarah Ressemann says it was actually her husband who discovered the brand when he noticed a very busy Scooter's location when he was in another town on business.

She says even though it is drive-thru only they'll still have a wide variety of offerings.

A concept called candy bar lattes, those can be hot, ice, or blended. We also do regular smoothie drinks. Customers absolutely love our Redbull infusions, which are unique to our company. And your basic drip coffee and ice teas.

Ressemann says they'll also have things like breakfast sandwiches, burritos, cinnamon rolls, and mini donuts.

She says they knew they wanted to be on a busy road, and then the location next to Pepperjack's on Division Street just fell into place.

It just so happens Pepperjack's is also an Omaha company and heard we were coming to town and actually worked with my broker. They really understood the brand and how Scooter's finds these little parking lot spaces.

She says Scooter's brand is to capitalize on the speed of service. But, she says even though they are a franchise, they are locally owned and they want to have that small business feel.

Scooter's hours will be 5:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and they'll be opening at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.

