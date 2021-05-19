Scooter’s Coffee Coming to St. Cloud This Summer

ST. CLOUD -- A new coffee shop is coming to St. Cloud this summer.

Scooter's Coffee has broken ground at their future location on Division Street next to PepperJax Grill.

Sarah Mueller, WJON

The store will be a drive-thru only with a variety of espresso, coffee, smoothie, cold brew, and breakfast options as well as their signature drink, the Caramelicious.

Scooter's Coffee

The new location will be owned by franchisee Sarah Ressemann and is expected to open in mid-July. Scooter's Coffee was founded in 1998 in Bellevue, Nebraska by Don and Linda Eckles.

The company is headquartered in Omaha and currently has over 300 locations in 20 states.

Get our free mobile app