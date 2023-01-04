Minnetonka-Based ‘Nautical Bowls’ is Expanding to St. Cloud

Nautical Bowls is expanding to the St. Cloud area in 2023. The Minnetonka-based acai bowl dining establishment began in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant & Rachel Amundson. They knew they wanted to start a business together that made a positive impact on the lives of others. The duo value a very healthy and active lifestyle, so they knew the business had to line up with that.

Nautical Bowls was born based on those values. The super-food smoothie bowls they dish out are natural and organic, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, plant-based, and contain no refined sugar.

When it came to franchising their brand to grow outside of the original Minnetonka location they called it a "no-brainer":

Franchising Nautical Bowls was a no brainer, as it means we get the opportunity to award other individuals the same freedom of time we so highly value. We work really hard and we have a lot of fun bringing others along for the ride. As we franchise, we are meeting incredible people. Individuals who have a heart for making a difference, for providing the best for their families, for an active and well-rounded lifestyle, and for living life to the fullest. Our goal is 1,000 locations.

Nautical Bowls has already expanded to 26 different locations.

The St. Cloud locations are going to be located at 355 5th Ave S St. Cloud, MN, and MN-23 & 5th Ave S St. Cloud, MN according to the Nautical Bowls location map. Both are listed as "coming soon". I did see an online flyer on a St. Cloud community Facebook page looking for workers at the 355 5th Ave location.

