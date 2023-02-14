Up In Smoke BBQ Set to Open in St. Cloud February 21st

St. Cloud's newest BBQ restaurant is getting ready to open its doors to hungry customers.

Up in Smoke BBQ is owned and operated by Kirk Nyquist and Tim Hoefer along with help from their wives Kelly and Tamara:

The idea for Up in Smoke BBQ has been in the minds of Tim and Kirk for a while now, but the idea was really set into motion summer of 2022. They started looking for locations and found a restaurant space in the building behind Liberty Bank in St. Cloud. The only thing in the space was a kitchen hood, and the four of them completely transformed it. Driving to different states for things like smokers, chairs, and kitchen gear, the four of them turned an idea into reality.

Right as you walk through the door of Up in Smoke, you can smell the delicious BBQ being made in the spacious kitchen. Homemade spice rubs and sauces created by Kirk and Tim coat locally sourced cuts of meat. Their passion for smoking meat and sharing good quality food with others is immediately apparent when you enter. Anyone who has dabbled in the art of smoking meat knows just how much work goes into making amazing pulled pork, ribs, brisket, and more. Some cuts of meat take over 24 hours to get from the smoker to the plate, and you can taste that labor of love.

Their restaurant has seating for 20, and it adds to the homey vibe they have. Going in for a bite to eat feels more like going to a friend's house for dinner. You're greeted with a smile and a more-than-generous portion of beautifully smoked meats, and unique sides you won't get anywhere else in the area.

