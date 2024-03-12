Scooter Driver Escapes Major Injury in 5-Car Pile-up

FRIDLEY (WJON News) - A woman on a scooter escaped serious injury during a five-car pileup Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 26-year-old Shalia Holm was driving a Dodge Grand Caravan southbound on Highway 47 in Fridley when it had mechanical issues entering the intersection of 57th Avenue.

The minivan was struck by a Toyota Rav-4, driven by 34-year-old Idikibiebuma Barasin Imbu.

The Rav-4 struck a moped driven by 60-year-old Carol Chase. The moped slid underneath a Honda CR-V driven by 66-year-old Roberto Jardin in the Westbound lanes of 57th Avenue.

In total, five vehicles and a moped were involved in the incident. Chase was sent to North Memorial Hospital, while Imbu and Holm were sent to Unity Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All other parties were uninjured in the pile-up.

