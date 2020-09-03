BUFFALO -- School Districts in Wright County are reminding parents to use caution and be prepared for delays if they plan to drive their children to and from school this fall.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says with the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials are anticipating a dramatic increase in the number of families choosing to drop students off themselves rather than using the bus system.

Parents are urged to brush up on their district's drop-off and pick-up protocols, follow designated routes, have their children ready to exit the vehicle to avoid holding up the line and to watch for pedestrians.

If you typically use roads near schools but don't have to drop off children, you're asked to consider alternate routes during drop-off and pick-up times.