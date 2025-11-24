Voters in School District 742 approved a pair of construction projects that will begin in 2026. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam and Principal Justin Skaalerud joined me on WJON to discuss the progress and timeline for these projects.

Storm Shelter/Secure Entrance

Skaalerud and Putnam indicate it is important to plan the construction so as to make sure it doesn't disrupt learning. The construction on the Apollo campus of the storm shelter and secure entrance will start in the summer of 2026 but will continue throughout the 2026-2027 school year. He says there will be 7 phases to this project. Skaalerud says there will some locations in the building that won't be accessible at times but they will adjust. Early portions of the project will include the ambulance bay and EMT classrooms. He says a shed will be moved outside near where the pool is located so construction on the storm shelter can start this summer.

Multi-Purpose Athletic Facility

The Athletic Complex is the 2nd approved construction project. Skaalerud says since that is a new building, construction can start in the spring on the southside of their campus. He says construction of that complex will take approximately 1 year and should be available to use as early as the spring of 2027. Skaalerud says there will be additional parking on the campus to accommodate for the new Athletic Facility. He says there will also be signs directing visitors to the complex from the campus and nearby roadways. Skaalerud says this is an exciting time for Apollo staff, students and families as they are working on timelines for the projects.

Need More Subs

Putnam says the district is still in need for more substitute teachers and paraprofessionals. She says they partner with Kelly Services to find qualified subs. Putnam says interested individuals should apply on the District's employment website.

Contract Agreements

The St. Cloud School District is working on contract settlements with staff. Putnam says they have 3 settled contracts and are working on more. She is working to have agreements with the remaining groups before the end of this calendar year.

District Successes

The Tech girls volleyball team earned "gold status" as an All State academic team. Putnam says that means every member of the team has a grade point average of 3.75 or higher. Tech and Apollo had numerous members of their swimming and diving teams participate at the state meet including Izzy Westling of St. John's Prep/Apollo/Cathedral who earned a state championship. Putnam says 19 of their support staff earned the education support staff award for the work they do with bus drivers, food service workers, paraprofessionals, administrative assistants and more.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam and Justin Skaalerud, click below.