School Bus in 3-Vehicle Crash Near Monticello

MONTICELLO (WJON News) - A school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning South of Monticello.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to the corner of Highway 25 and County Road 37 just before 8:00 a.m.

Officers say a Volvo truck, a minivan, and the school bus were all Northbound on Highway 25 when they crashed.

The minivan driver, 44-year-old Randolph Torkkola of Becker was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver, 35-year-old Kevin Batten of Becker, and the school bus driver, 69-year-old Barry Jenneke of Big Lake, were not injured in the crash.

