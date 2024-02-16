School Bus Driver Facing Charges After Crash

RUSH CITY (WJON News) -- A school bus driver is facing charges after crashing the bus.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says Thursday at about 8:15 a.m. they were notified of a Rush City Public Schools bus that had gone off the road.

There were 49 students on the bus, but none were hurt. A backup bus arrived and all the students were safely brought to their school.

Fifty-nine-year-old Kara Ffrench of Harris is suspected of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Chisago County Jail for suspicion of DWI.

