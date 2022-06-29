Sawatdee Re-Opening as Arroy in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A new Thai and Filipino restaurant is opening this week in downtown St. Cloud.

The former Sawatdee Restaurant at 800 West St. Germain Street is now renamed Arroy and will be opening its doors at 11:00 a.m. this Friday.

Adrienne Donnel and Annie Meyer bought the building in January and have been remodeling and reinventing the business to their own designs. They plan to offer authentic Thai and Filipino food which will bring an extra flair to the downtown scene.

Both of the owners have worked at Sawatdee for several years and will have many of the same staff at Arroy.

Donnel has an award-winning cocktail-making background and plans to offer one-of-a-kind cocktails at the brand-new cocktail bar.

Arroy will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Donnel says,

"I'm proud to not only continue serving authentic Thai food but to also bring my family's Filipino dishes to a community that is always yearning for delicious, unique food".

The start-up of this business has been assisted by the Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center in St. Cloud, which provided professional business and financial planning assistance.