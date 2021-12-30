St. Cloud Sawatdee Restaurant Sold To New Owners

ST. CLOUD -- The Sawatdee restaurant in downtown St. Cloud will soon have new ownership.

Adrienne Donnel and Annie Meyer bought the building and will be closing on the property next Friday.

Meyer says as an employee of Sawatdee for 8 years, she's excited to be able to keep this staple alive.

This restaurant has always been about community and family and we plan on keeping it that way. We are so appreciative of Sawatdee's current owner and founder Supenn and Noi and their entire family for believing in us and our abilities.

The new owners plan to continue to operate the restaurant as-is through the end of January, and begin interior renovations in early February.

(Photo: Sarah Mueller)

The renovations will include a new fine dining atmosphere with dramatic black window drapes, full bar and some new menu items inspired by Donnel's origins.

I am extremely excited to be able to bring my experience of craft cocktail making to create cocktails many people may not have experienced before. To top it off, being able to bring my family recipes to a community where most have not indulged in Filipino cuisine, while still serving the best Thai food in the area is a dream come true.

If all goes well they hope to have the renovations completed by March. Sawatdee is located at 800 West St. Germain Street.