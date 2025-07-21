Sauk Rapids Man Sentenced in Underage Sexual Conduct Case

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who pleaded guilty to having sex with a 15-year-old girl has been sentenced.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 23-year-old Brady Albertson to six years in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 14 and 15-years-old in May.

According to the criminal complaint, Albertson bought the girl alcohol, and they would drink together at his residence in north St. Cloud. The girl said the first time the two had sex was when she got sick from drinking too much, and Albertson allegedly took off her clothes and climbed on top of her.

The situation came to light in January 2024 when police received a child protection report from Benton County. The girl told investigators that Albertson bought her alcohol approximately 12 times, and they had intercourse on various occasions.

Court records show Albertson admitted to requesting and receiving nude images of the child, buying her alcohol, and having intercourse with her. Police say he also admitted to knowing the girl was 15 years old.

