Sauk Rapids Seeking Nominations for 2020 Citizen of the Year

SAUK RAPIDS -- Do you know a Sauk Rapids resident who goes above and beyond for their community? Sauk Rapids is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Citizen of the Year.

Nominees can be active in faith-based or civic organizations, boards or commissions, community groups or businesses.

You can pick up an application at the Sauk Rapids Government Center or on the city's website.

The deadline is April 6th. The Citizen of the Year awards reception is Monday, April 27th.

