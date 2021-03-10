Sauk Rapids Accepting Nominations for Citizen of the Year

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids is accepting nominations for the 2021 Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year.

The award recognizes individuals who have given their time and talents to programs or projects that have a positive impact in the community.

Nominees can be active in faith-based or civic organizations, boards or commissions, community groups or businesses.

Get our free mobile app

You can pick up an application at the Sauk Rapids Government Center or on the city's website.

All nominations must be dropped off, mailed or emailed by April 5th.

The 35th Annual Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year Award will be presented on April 26th during the city council meeting.