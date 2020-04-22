Manea’s Meats Co-Owner Named Sauk Rapids 2020 Citizen of the Year
SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year Committee has named their 2020 Citizen of the Year.
The committee announced Wednesday Manea's Meats Co-Owner Juan Castellanos as this year's award winner.
According to the city's website, the annual Citizen of the Year open house and reception will be postponed due to COVID-19.
Mayor Kurt Hunstiger says they council will recognize Castellanos at a future city council meeting.
The Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year award is made possible through the support of local businesses and the city of Sauk Rapids.
