Manea’s Meats Co-Owner Named Sauk Rapids 2020 Citizen of the Year

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year Committee has named their 2020 Citizen of the Year.

The committee announced Wednesday Manea's Meats Co-Owner Juan Castellanos as this year's award winner.

According to the city's website, the annual Citizen of the Year open house and reception will be postponed due to COVID-19.

Mayor Kurt Hunstiger says they council will recognize Castellanos at a future city council meeting.

The Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year award is made possible through the support of local businesses and the city of Sauk Rapids.