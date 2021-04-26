Reese Name Sauk Rapids’ 2021 ‘Citizen of the Year’

SAUK RAPIDS -- A man who has dedicated his time to Scouting and the youth in the community has been named the Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year for 2021.

The committee announced Monday Steve Reese is this year's recipient.

Reese is a vital volunteer in central Minnesota and leads Cub Scout Pack 8 in Sauk Rapids.

He will be honored at the May 10th Sauk Rapids city council meeting.

The Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year award is made possible through the support of local businesses and the city of Sauk Rapids.