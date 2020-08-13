Sauk Rapids-Rice to Start the Fall With In-Person Learning

SAUK RAPIDS -- Students in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district will return to the classroom this fall.

During Thursday's Special Board Meeting, the Sauk Rapids Board of Education approved an In-Person Learning model for Kindergarten through 12th grade students for the upcoming school year.

The model includes face-to-face learning, more in-depth cleaning and sanitation practices, adjusted daily schedules and an educational orientation period for students, staff and teachers to better understand the COVID-19 protocols to provide a safe learning environment.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Board of Education and District Administration place a high value on the health and well-being of the school community and the Sauk Rapids-Rice community.

School officials say they will continue to collaborate with local health officials and asks that the community remains vigilant and diligent with regard to face coverings and staying home when you don't feel well so the district can continue the In-Person learning model.

Last week The St. Cloud Area School District voted to start the school year in a Hybrid-Learning model, while the Sartell-St. Stephen School District will make their recommendation at their Monday meeting.