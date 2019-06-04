Sauk Rapids-Rice To Reveal Listening Sessions Results

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school district held 30 listening sessions over the past few months and now they are ready to reveal the results of those meetings.

Superintendent Aaron Sinclair is holding the first of three public meetings Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at Watab Town Hall near Rice.

The second meeting is on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Rice Elementary.

The third meeting is on Thursday, June 13th at 6:00 p.m. at the Sauk Rapids Government Center.