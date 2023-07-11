Sauk Rapids-Rice Teacher Wins National Foodservice Award
ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJON news) -- A Sauk Rapids-Rice teacher has been given a national award for her work in educating both students and other teachers in the culinary arts.
Mary Levinski is the 2023 Secondary Educator of the Year.
The award is given by the Center for the Advancement of Foodservice Education and the Idaho Potato Commission.
Levinski is most well-known for her role as a coach in culinary competitions where her students have won several state and national awards. She also has taught the curriculum to other high school teachers and members of the food service industry.
Levinski wins a cash prize, a plaque, and registration to the 2023 Leadership Conference in Charleston, South Carolina.
