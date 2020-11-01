Rice Elementary, Early Childhood Moving to Distance Learning

RICE -- Another local elementary school is switching learning models.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District announced Sunday their decision to move students at Rice Elementary School and those in the Rice Early Childhood Family Education Learning Community to fully distance learning.

The school board and superintendent made the decision in consultation with health officials based on the number of COVID-19 related absences that have created a staffing shortage at the school.

The district says Monday and Tuesday will be used to prep for the move with students resuming school on Wednesday and remaining in distance learning through Friday, November 13th.

The two-week distance learning period will allow the district to clean and sanitize the building for the safe return of students and staff.

The school board will review the learning model at their November 9th meeting and determine whether the period will need to be extended.