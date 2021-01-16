Catholic Community Schools Returning to In-Person Learning

ST. CLOUD -- More students in the St. Cloud area will be returning to school next week.

On Saturday, Catholic Community Schools announced the decision to return to the in-person learning model starting on Tuesday, January 19th. The decision was made with support from the Diocese of St. Cloud as well as local health officials.

CCS President Scott Warzecha says they wanted to wait 14 days after the New Year’s weekend to ensure a safe return to school for any students or families that traveled for the holidays.

He says the hope is to remain in the in-person model through the remainder of the school year.

