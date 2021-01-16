Catholic Community Schools Returning to In-Person Learning

Catherine Yeulet,Thinkstock

ST. CLOUD -- More students in the St. Cloud area will be returning to school next week.

On Saturday, Catholic Community Schools announced the decision to return to the in-person learning model starting on Tuesday, January 19th. The decision was made with support from the Diocese of St. Cloud as well as local health officials.

CCS President Scott Warzecha says they wanted to wait 14 days after the New Year’s weekend to ensure a safe return to school for any students or families that traveled for the holidays.

He says the hope is to remain in the in-person model through the remainder of the school year.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Cool Guinness World Records set in Minnesota or by Minnesotans

Filed Under: Catholic Community Schools, Covid-19, learning model
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top