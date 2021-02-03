Secondary Students Returning to In-Person Learning Next Month

ST. CLOUD -- Secondary students in the St. Cloud Area School District could be returning to full in-person learning early next month.

At Wednesday night's school board meeting, Superintendent Willie Jett announced a tentative plan to move junior high and high school students to the in-person learning model Monday through Friday for the first time since last spring.

Mid-winter break will take place March 1st through 5th, and then to prepare for the switch there would be no school for secondary students on March 8th and 9th. Secondary students in the District Learning Academy also would not have school those two days.

The return to in-person learning would then begin on March 10th right at the start of the third trimester.

This week, primary students returned to the in-person model and secondary students moved from distance learning to the hybrid model.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app