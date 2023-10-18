Sauk Rapids-Rice Names Finalists for Open School Board Seat
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District has narrowed down the field of applicants to fill a vacant seat on the school board.
Longtime member Jan Solarz retired earlier this month and the district sought letters of interest to fill the seat.
Solarz's term is set to expire in 2024.
The six remaining board members reviewed the statements of interest and selected four people to advance to the interview stage.
Samantha Dwyer, Gary Foss, Melissa Rowe, and Krista Theisen will be interviewed in forum style on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the high school.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- U-of-M Research Project Reveals New Information on Buckthorn
- Expert: Bumper Crop of Acorns Not Drought-Related
- Minnesota DNR Releases Results of Small Game Survey
- Highway 23 North Gap on Schedule to Open in November
- PleasureLand RV Center Owner Passes Away
Celebrities Who Were Murdered
It's shocking to hear when one of your fave actors, musicians or models is murdered. In fact, many of them still haunt us to this day. Below, discover 25 who were killed.
Gallery Credit: Natasha Reda
States with the most registered hunters
Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Stacker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise.
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer