Local School Districts Closing Monday

ST. CLOUD -- Three local school districts have announced that they will be closing ahead of Governor Tim Walz's deadline.

The St. Cloud Area School District, Sartell School District, and Sauk Rapids-Rice School Districts will be closed to students for two weeks starting Monday in keeping with Executive Order 20-02 issued Sunday morning.

During the closure, educators and administrators will create plans for distance learning in the event of a longer COVID-19 shutdown.

The districts say they are currently meeting with community partners to find ways to continue food distribution and childcare services during the temporary closure.

In addition to the big three, the Benton Stearns Education District has announced they will be closing schools on Monday.

