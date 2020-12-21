Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools to Remain in Distance Learning Through Jan. 15

SAUK RAPIDS – Sauk Rapids-Rice students will not return to their school buildings until at least mid-January.

District Superintendent Brad Bergstrom Monday announced distance learning has been extended through at least Jan.15 for all students, pre-K through grade 12.

Bergstrom says extending distance learning will give district officials the ability to review updated community testing data for the two-week period following the holidays.

“The review of this information is necessary and important to help avoid future emergency learning model transitions due to COVID-19 infection and spread in our learning communities,” said Bergstrom.

If COVID-19 case rate data supports it, students will be transitioned into a less restrictive model on Jan.19.

All middle and high school activities are set to resume on Jan. 4.