Sauk Rapids-Rice to Offer Transportation to Summer School

SAUK RAPIDS -- With two school years of students shifting from in-person to distance learning it is expected many more kids who have fallen behind will be enrolled in summer school.

Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says his district is still in the process of identifying who the students are that could use some extra help. He says while it has been a big topic of conversation nationally, it is not as big of a concern at Sauk Rapids-Rice.

There are areas of concern for us, but it is not this widespread problem because of the pandemic. Our teachers and families have done a great job. But, we do anticipate having more students coming this year because of the fact that there have been some interruptions. Our current 1st-grade students have not had a full year of school yet.

Bergstrom says the district is planning to provide transportation this summer, which is something they have not done in the past. He says they don't want to have the ability to get kids to summer school to be a barrier for families.

Applications will be going out to families soon.

And, drive by the construction site for the new Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids and you'll see some major progress being made.

They are putting up the pre-casted walls and floors for the gymnasium. That continues to move along at a great pace and we're very pleased.

Bergstrom says up until now most of the work was at the ground level.

The new Pleasantview is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.

Get our free mobile app