St. Cloud District Accelerates Plan to Return Students to Schools

ST. CLOUD -- Students in the St. Cloud Area School District will soon begin returning to hybrid and in-person learning models.

At Wednesday night's board meeting, Superintendent Willie Jett outlined the new plan for students to move out of the distance learning model in the upcoming weeks.

Students in pre-k through fifth grade will not have school on Friday, January 15th, and will return to the hybrid model from the start of the school year on Tuesday, January 19th.

This will mean in-person learning Monday through Thursday for pre-k through second grade and in-person learning on an A/B schedule Monday through Thursday.

For these same grades, Jett says there will be no instruction from January 29th through February 2nd. That time will serve as a transition period with full Monday through Friday in-person learning for grades pre-k through five starting on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Jett also outlined a tentative plan for secondary students. Students in grades six through twelve will not have class on January 29th and will return to the A/B hybrid model on February 1st.

The decision to accelerate the plan was made following the guidelines of the Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Department of Education, and local health officials.