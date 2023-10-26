New Board Member Selected for Sauk Rapids-Rice

New Board Member Selected for Sauk Rapids-Rice

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids-Rice has selected the person to fill an open seat.

Samantha Dwyer will complete the term held by Jan Solarz. Solarz retired on October 10th.

There were a number of applicants for the position. The field was narrowed to four candidates chosen for interviews. The interviews were done forum-style on Wednesday night.

Dwyer cannot become a seated board member until 30 days after the decision was made, which will be the board work session on Monday, November 27th.

