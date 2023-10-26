New Board Member Selected for Sauk Rapids-Rice
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids-Rice has selected the person to fill an open seat.
Samantha Dwyer will complete the term held by Jan Solarz. Solarz retired on October 10th.
There were a number of applicants for the position. The field was narrowed to four candidates chosen for interviews. The interviews were done forum-style on Wednesday night.
Get our free mobile app
Dwyer cannot become a seated board member until 30 days after the decision was made, which will be the board work session on Monday, November 27th.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud Area Aquatic Center Closer to Reality
- St. Cloud Man Opens Teen Center on East St. Germain
- Second Floor Of Pickled Loon Renovation
- Search for Missing Man Revisted in Staples Area
LOOK: 25 reportedly haunted places across America
Stacker has assembled 25 haunted places across America—from hotels and theaters to murder scenes and cemeteries—based on reported ghost sightings and haunted histories.
Gallery Credit: Stacker