Sauk Rapids Offers $5K Grants to Small Businesses

SAUK RAPIDS -- Small businesses in Sauk Rapids that have been impacted by COVID-19 can now apply for a grant up to $5,000.

Community Development Director Todd Schultz says the Sauk Rapids Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board is using money from their general operating fund for the program and the money does not have to be paid back.

He says restaurants, bars, salons, and other businesses that have had added expenses should use these funds.

For a lot of those restaurants, they've had to purchase equipment, more tables, more chairs, tents. For a salon, they have to put up some sort of plexiglass barrier between stations.

The grants are for smaller businesses with less than 25 employees, or for bars and restaurants with less than 75 employees.

The program is retroactive to March 15th if any equipment has already been bought.

The HRA Board has made a total of $100,000 available for the grants.

Additionally, the city of Sauk Rapids has voted to waive all liquor license fees for the upcoming year for bars and restaurants in the city.