Sauk Rapids Mayor Delivers Annual ‘State of the City’ to Chamber

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids' Mayor delivered his annual State of the City Address Thursday to members of the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce.

Kurt Hunstiger says overall things are going well for the city.

I'm very pleased with where things are going, I tried to project that in the meeting today. We've added staff, we're trying to add services and do something for everyone, I could go on and on...

Hunstiger says in the police department they are preparing to add a Police Reserve Program, they want to implement police body cameras by the end of this year, and get an automated license plate reader for the squad cars.

In the fire department, they have a plan to replace an aging fire truck this year. Last year the Sauk Rapids fire department responded to 239 service calls, which was the most ever for them.

For community development, Hunstiger highlighted the coming addition of three new businesses to the downtown: St. Cloud Financial Credit Union, Dutchmaid Bakery, and El Loro Mexican restaurant.

Later this year the city will be the first in the state to get a peanut-shaped roundabout, which will be included in the 4th Street South project.

Chamber members also heard a presentation Thursday on the planned improvements to two parks along the Mississippi River. He says they've been getting positive reviews on the plans from community members.

Sauk Rapids Mayor Kurt Hunstiger, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice