Sauk Rapids Man Takes Top Prize at Brainerd Fishing Tournament

BRAINERD -- A Sauk Rapids man has won a new pickup thanks to his luck ice fishing.

Warren Arnold took first place at Saturday's annual Brainerd Jaycee's Ice Fishing Extravaganza. He won with his 8.29-pound eelpout.

He has a choice between either a new Ford or GMC pickup.

Another Sauk Rapids man, Daniel Schirmirs, took 6th place with a 1.81-pound walleye.

The 30th annual event was held on Saturday on Gull Lake's Hole in the Day Bay. It draws more than 10,000 people annually.

The proceeds of the Ice Fishing Extravaganza are donated to more than 50 area charities with Confidence Learning Center as the primary beneficiary. The Brainerd Jaycees have donated more than $4 million since the event was founded.