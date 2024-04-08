Sauk Rapids Man Seriously Hurt in Crash in Northern Minnesota
MOTLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man suffered serious injuries in a crash in northern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened after 6:00 p.m. Saturday in Cass County near Staples.
Sixty-eight-year-old Lenee Ross was driving south on Highway 64 when his vehicle left the road and rolled. He was taken to Lakewood Hospital and HCMC with life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Minnesota's Weather Outlook for April
- Music Line Up Announced for Wood Fired Wednesdays
- Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota In the Past Week
- Brady DeGagne Dancing for B&G Club SMART Girls Program
- Radiothon Raises Over $34,000 For Quiet Oaks Hospice House