Sauk Rapids Man Seriously Hurt in Crash in Northern Minnesota

MOTLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man suffered serious injuries in a crash in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened after 6:00 p.m. Saturday in Cass County near Staples.

Sixty-eight-year-old Lenee Ross was driving south on Highway 64 when his vehicle left the road and rolled. He was taken to Lakewood Hospital and HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

