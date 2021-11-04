Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Teen Girls

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Rapids man has pleaded guilty to coercing three girls ages 15-years-old at the time to have sex with him in a high school and at the library.

Twenty-two-year-old Deshun Nathan has pleaded guilty to three felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim between the ages of 13-15.

The girls reported Nathan, 19-years-old at the time, had "friended" them on the social media app Snapchat prior to the sexual assaults.

The charges state in one instance, a victim was walking to class at Tech High School when she was cornered by Nathan and another boy. The two convinced the victim to have sex with them in an electrical room. Nathan gained access through a master key he had stolen.

The girl said several classmates approached her the next day saying they saw a video of the incident as the two suspects had recorded the sex acts.

A second girl told police Nathan convinced her to perform a sex act in the same electrical room and also recorded the assault.

A third girl said she was invited to Nathan's Sauk Rapids apartment where they had sex and again in the nursing room at the St. Cloud Public Library.

Court records show the sexual assaults occurred in 2018.

Nathan is scheduled to be sentenced on January 7th. There is currently no jail booking photo of Nathan available.

